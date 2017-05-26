Nishikori, Wawrinka battle into Geneva Open semis

Johannesburg [South Africa], May 26 (ANI): Japanese tennis star Kei Nishikori produced a spirited fight back as he bounced back from a set down to book his place in the semi-finals of the Geneva Open last evening.

The second-seeded saved three match point to register a 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) win over South Africa's Kevin Anderson in a thrilling quarter-final clash.

By reaching his first semi-finals on clay this season, Nishikori took his head-to-head record against Anderson to 4-1 as he continues his preparation for the French Open continues.

Reflecting on the match, the World No. 9 said that although Anderson had number of chances, he managed to serve much better in the end.

"There haven't been too many times that I'm down match point and win, so it's great for me. He had more chances, but I served a little bit better in the end. It's important to win some matches like this," Sport24 quoted Nishikori as saying.

Nishikori will now lock horns with German qualifier Mischa Zverev for a place in the summit showdown.

Meanwhile, top seed Stan Wawrinka also made it to the last four after registering 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 victory over American Sam Querrey in their quarter-final clash.

The Swiss will now lock horns with Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov, who fended off German lucky loser Cedrik-Marcel Stebe 6-2, 1-6, 7-5. (ANI)