Nirmla in semis at IAAF world meet

London, Aug 6 (IANS) Nirmla brought some cheer to the Indian camp by entering the semi-finals of the women's 400-metre event at the IAAF World Championships here on Sunday.

Nirmla clocked a time of 52.1 seconds to finish fourth in her heat. American athlete Quanera Haynes won the heat with a time of 51.43 while Patience Okon George of Nigeria finished second with 51.83. Zoey Clark of Britain was third at 51.88.

Sunday's performance was far below Nirmla's personal time of 51.28 seconds which she registered on June 4 this year at Patiala.

--IANS

