Nirmala Sitharaman meets Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa today met Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman a day after his return to India. IAF oficer's family also met him at RR Hospital. Wing Commander was handed over to Indian Army at Attari-Wagah Border on March 1. WC Abhinandan Varthaman was in Pakistan Army's captivity after his plane crash during MiG 21 Bison during dog fight over LoC against Pakistan Air Force's F-16. He fell in Pakistan's territory after shooting down PAF's F-16.