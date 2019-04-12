Nirmala Sitharaman hits at Rahul Gandhi over 'chor' remark on PM Modi

Unione Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Election Commission of India over the petition in Supreme Court for criminal contempt against Congress president Rahul Gandhi. He made 'fake' comments over Prime Minister Narendra Modi as per the BJP delegations. She said, "Repeatedly the Congress president has called the Prime Minister, a 'chor' that too without any evidence whatsoever. Without evidence, he said that Prime Minister has given Rs 30,000 crore to somebody and that statement has been said without any hesitation or proof. So, we have drawn the attention to the Election Commission that both SC and CAG have never said anything like this whereas Rahul Gandhi has said that Supreme Court has said such things and he repeats."