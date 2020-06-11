NIRF Ranking 2020: List of Top 40 Medical Colleges in India, AIIMS-Delhi Bags Rank 1 Third Time in a Row

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Thursday released the 2020 National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for educational institutions in India.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework or NIRF is an annual ranking and was launched in 2015 and the first rankings were released in 2016. NIRF 2020 has ranked institutions across 10 categories: Overall, university, engineering, management, pharmacy, college, medical, law, architecture and dental.

In the medical colleges category, AIIMS Delhi got the top spot followed by PGI, Chandigarh and CMC, Vellore.

The annual rankings are usually announced in April but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is the list of the top 40 medical institutes in India ranked according to MHRD's NIRF 2020:

1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, Delhi (90.69)

2. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, Chandigarh (80.06)

3. Christian Medical College, Vellore, Tamil Nadu (73.56)

4. National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore, Karnataka (71.35)

5. Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh (70.21)

6. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh (64.72)

7. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu (64.39)

8. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry, Pondicherry (63.17)

9. Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, Karnataka (62.84)

10. King George`s Medical University, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh (62.2)

11. Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi, Delhi (61.58)

12. Madras Medical College and Government General Hospital, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (58.84)

13. Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education And Research, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (57.9)

14. St. John's Medical College, Bengaluru, Karnataka (57.83)

15. Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh (56.22)

16. Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi, Delhi (56.12)

17. Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi, Delhi (55.31)

18. Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Punjab (55.01)

19. University College of Medical Sciences, Delhi, Delhi (55)

20. JSS Medical College, Mysore, Karnataka (54.32)

21. Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru, Karnataka (53.83)

22. Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi, Delhi (52.87)

23. Siksha `O` Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar, Odisha (52.72)

24. Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune, Maharashtra (52.05)

25. Govt. Medical College & Hospital, Chandigarh, Chandigarh (52.01)

26. Dayanand Medical College, Ludhiana, Punjab (51.74)

27. Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Jaipur, Rajasthan (50.44)

27. PSG Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu (50.44)

29. Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences, Wardha, Maharashtra (50.21)

30. M. S. Ramaiah Medical College, Bengaluru, Karnataka (50.02)

31. S. R. M. Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (49.06)

32. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar, Odisha (48.18)

33. Maharishi Markandeshwar, Ambala, Haryana (48.13)

34. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (46.49)

35. Annamalai University, Annamalainagar, Tamil Nadu (46.47)

36. K. S. Hegde Medical Academy, Mangaluru, Karnataka (46.31)

37. Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad, Maharashtra (46)

38. Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh (45.93)

38. Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal West, Manipur (45.93)

40. Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, Puducherry, Pondicherry (45.62)