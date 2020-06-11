NIRF 2020: List of Top 100 Overall Educational Institutions in India Ranked by MHRD

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Thursday released the 2020 National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for educational institutions in India.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework or NIRF is an annual ranking and was launched in 2015 and the first rankings were released in 2016. NIRF 2020 has ranked institutions across 10 categories: Overall, university, engineering, management, pharmacy, college, medical, law, architecture and dental.

Maintaining their last year's positions, IIT Madras and IISc Bangalore bagged the first two ranks, followed by IIT Delhi on the third position among educational institutions in the country.

The annual rankings are usually announced in April but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is the list of the top 100 overall educational institutions in India ranked according to MHRD's NIRF 2020:

1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (85.31)

2. Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, Karnataka (84.18)

3. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, New Delhi, Delhi (81.33)

4. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Mumbai, Maharashtra (80.75)

5. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, Kharagpur, West Bengal (75.85)

6. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh (74.99)

7. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, Guwahati, Assam (68.81)

8. Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, Delhi (68.76)

9. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, Roorkee, Uttarakhand (68.48)

10. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh (62.03)

11. Calcutta University, Kolkata, West Bengal (61.01)

12. Jadavpur University, Kolkata, West Bengal (60.77)

13. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu (60.74)

14. Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, Karnataka (59.96)

15. University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad, Telangana (59.92)

16. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, Delhi (59.85)

17. Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad, Hyderabad, Telangana (59.59)

18. University of Delhi, Delhi, Delhi (58.97)

19. Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune, Maharashtra (58.77)

20. Anna University, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (58.1)

21. Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu (57.32)

22. Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, Jharkhand (56.05)

23. Indian Institute of Technology Indore, Indore, Madhya Pradesh (55.94)

24. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli, Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu (55.92)

25. Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Pune, Pune, Maharashtra (55.43)

26. Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh (54.82)

27. Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani, Rajasthan (54.13)

28. Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore, Tamil Nadu (53.89)

29. Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Kolkata, Mohanpur, West Bengal (53.49)

30. Homi Bhabha National Institute, Mumbai, Maharashtra (53.2)

31. Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh (52.54)

32. National Institute of Technology Rourkela, Rourkela, Odisha (51.87)

33. National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal, Karnataka (51.86)

34. Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, Maharashtra (51.7)

35. Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar, Gandhinagar, Gujarat (51.49)

36. Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh (51.24)

37. Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi, Delhi (51.02)

38. Siksha `O` Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar, Odisha (50.97)

39. Indian Institute of Technology Ropar, Rupnagar, Punjab (50.92)

40. Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Bhopal, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh (50.83)

41. University of Madras, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (50.76)

42. Kerala University, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala (50.71)

43. Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur, West Bengal (50.41)

44. Panjab University, Chandigarh, Chandigarh (50.24)

44. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar, Odisha (50.24)

46. National Institute of Technology Warangal, Warangal, Telangana (49.82)

47. Mysore University, Mysuru, Karnataka (49.75)

48. Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy, Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu (49.4)

49. Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala (49.29)

50. King George`s Medical University, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh (48.91)

51. Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education And Research, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (48.59)

