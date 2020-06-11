NIRF 2020: IIT Madras Ranks 1st on MHRD's List of Top 200 Engineering Colleges in India

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Thursday released the 2020 National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for educational institutions in India.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework or NIRF is an annual ranking and was launched in 2015 and the first rankings were released in 2016. NIRF 2020 has ranked institutions across 10 categories: Overall, university, engineering, management, pharmacy, college, medical, law, architecture and dental.

As per the rankings, the top three engineering colleges in the country are IIT Madras, IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay .

The annual rankings are usually announced in April but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is the list of the top 200 engineering colleges in India ranked according to MHRD's NIRF 2020:

1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (89.93)

2. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, New Delhi, Delhi (88.08)

3. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Mumbai, Maharashtra (85.08)

4. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh (82.18)

5. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, Kharagpur, West Bengal (80.56)

6. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, Roorkee, Uttarakhand (76.29)

7. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, Guwahati, Assam (74.9)

8. Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad, Hyderabad, Telangana (66.44)

9. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli, Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu (64.1)

10. Indian Institute of Technology Indore, Indore, Madhya Pradesh (62.88)

11. Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh (62.54)

12. Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, Jharkhand (62.06)

13. National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal, Karnataka (61.3)

14. Anna University, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (59.89)

15. Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore, Tamil Nadu (59.32)

16. National Institute of Technology Rourkela, Rourkela, Odisha (59.29)

17. Jadavpur University, Kolkata, West Bengal (59.23)

18. Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, Maharashtra (58.7)

19. National Institute of Technology Warangal, Warangal, Telangana (57.76)

20. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu (57.37)

21. Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur, West Bengal (57.14)

22. Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar, Bhubaneswar, Odisha (56.8)

23. National Institute of Technology Calicut, Kozhikode, Kerala (56.56)

24. Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar, Gandhinagar, Gujarat (56.15)

25. Indian Institute of Technology Ropar, Rupnagar, Punjab (55.95)

26. Indian Institute of Technology Patna, Patna, Bihar (55.74)

27. Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur, Maharashtra (54.76)

28. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, Delhi (54.58)

29. Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, Patiala, Punjab (54.45)

30. Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani, Rajasthan (54.39)

31. Indian Institute of Technology Mandi, Mandi, Himachal Pradesh (54.17)

32. Amity University Noida, Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh (53.09)

33. Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala (53.01)

34. Siksha `O` Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar, Odisha (52.38)

35. Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur, Rajasthan (52.25)

36. Delhi Technological University, New Delhi, Delhi (51.99)

37. Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy, Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu (51.79)

38. Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi, Jharkhand (51.42)

39. Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh (51.39)

40. National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra, Kurukshetra, Haryana (51.19)

41. S. R. M. Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (50.95)

42. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar, Odisha (50.07)

43. International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad, Hyderabad, Telangana (49.45)

44. Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering, Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu (49.26)

45. Manipal Institute of Technology, Manipal, Karnataka (49.06)

46. National Institute of Technology Silchar, Silchar, Assam (48.66)

47. National Institute of Technology Durgapur, Durgapur, West Bengal (48.39)

48. Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh (48.24)

49. PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu (47.21)

Story continues