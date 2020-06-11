NIRF 2020: Full List of Top 100 Universities in India, IISC, JNU and BHU Bag First 3 Ranks

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Thursday released the 2020 National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for educational institutions in India.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework or NIRF is an annual ranking and was launched in 2015 and the first rankings were released in 2016. NIRF 2020 has ranked institutions across 10 categories: Overall, university, engineering, management, pharmacy, college, medical, law, architecture and dental.

IISc Bangalore, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Banaras Hindu University bagged the top three positions among the universities.

The annual rankings are usually announced in April but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is the list of the top 100 universities in India ranked according to MHRD's NIRF 2020:

1. Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, Karnataka (84.18)

2. Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, Delhi (70.16)

3. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh (63.15)

4. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu (62.27)

5. Jadavpur University, Kolkata, West Bengal (61.99)

6. University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad, Telangana (61.7)

7. Calcutta University, Kolkata, West Bengal (61.53)

8. Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, Karnataka (61.51)

9. Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune, Maharashtra (61.13)

10. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, Delhi (61.07)

11. University of Delhi, Delhi, Delhi (60.1)

12. Anna University, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (58.71)

13. Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu (58.3)

14. Homi Bhabha National Institute, Mumbai, Maharashtra (56.04)

15. Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani, Rajasthan (55.79)

16. Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore, Tamil Nadu (55.22)

17. Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh (54.3)

18. Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, Maharashtra (54.1)

19. Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh (53.82)

20. Siksha `O` Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar, Odisha (53.1)

21. Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi, Delhi (52.6)

22. University of Madras, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (52.55)

23. Kerala University, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala (52.35)

24. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar, Odisha (52.33)

25. Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy, Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu (52.22)

26. Panjab University, Chandigarh, Chandigarh (51.85)

27. Mysore University, Mysuru, Karnataka (51.84)

28. Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education And Research, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (51.32)

29. Osmania University, Hyderabad, Telangana (51.15)

30. Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala (50.93)

31. Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, Patiala, Punjab (50.65)

32. King George`s Medical University, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh (50.45)

33. JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, Mysuru, Karnataka (50.2)

34. Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, Maharashtra (50.1)

35. S. R. M. Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (50.07)

36. Alagappa University, Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu (49.22)

37. Amity University Noida, Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh (49.02)

38. Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh (48.84)

39. Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (48.77)

39. Tezpur University, Tezpur, Assam (48.77)

41. Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University, Vaddeswaram, Andhra Pradesh (48.73)

42. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (48.56)

43. Symbiosis International, Pune, Maharashtra (48.35)

44. Gujarat University, Ahmedabad, Gujarat (48.21)

45. Delhi Technological University, New Delhi, Delhi (48.06)

46. Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune, Maharashtra (47.92)

47. Gauhati University, Guwahati, Assam (47.1)

48. University of Kashmir, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (46.99)

49. North Eastern Hill University, Shillong, Meghalaya (46.88)

50. Visva Bharati, Santiniketan, West Bengal (46.84)

51. Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, Punjab (46.58)

52. University of Jammu, Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir (46.55)

53. Bharathidasan University, Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu (46.41)

54. Calicut University, Malappuram, Kerala (46.37)

55. Banasthali Vidyapith, Banasthali, Rajasthan (46.32)

56. Shiv Nadar University, Dadri, Uttar Pradesh (46.11)

57. SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, Maharashtra (46.01)

