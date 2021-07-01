Nirav Modi's Sister Transfers Rs 17.25 Cr to Govt From UK Account

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, 1 July said that fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's sister Purvi Modi has "remitted" Rs 17.25 crore to the Indian government from a bank account in the United Kingdom.

Purvi's name was cleared from the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case owing to her help in recovering evidence in the case.

The ED stated on Thursday, "Purvi Modi remitted USD 23,16,889.03 from a UK Bank account to the bank account of the Enforcement Directorate, Government of India. Thus, ED was able to recover approximately Rs17.25 Crore from the proceeds of crime," news agency PTI reported.

The investigation agency's statement also noted that on 24 June, Purvi had notified the knowledge of a bank account in London in her name, which was opened at the behest of her brother Nirav.

"As she was allowed tender of pardon on conditions of making full and true disclosure, she remitted an amount of USD 23,16,889.03 from her UK bank account to the bank account of the Government of India', the ED stated, PTI reported.

At present, Nirav Modi is incarcerated in the UK, after his extradition plea was rejected by a UK court.

Nirav, accused of scamming the Punjab National Bank (PNB) of around Rs 14,000 crore, had reportedly lodged the appeal in May.

