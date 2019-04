Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, while addressing a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya and Mehul Choksi didn't leave India till Congress government was in power. When they saw that this government has gone out of power and a new 'chowkidaar' has come, a 'chokkana' (alert) chowkidar, they fled from India to other countries."