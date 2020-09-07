Nirav Modi extradition trial resumes on 7th September; Enforcement Directorate team reaches London

A team of the Enforcement Directorate arrives in London ahead of the extradition trial of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi. They are all set to interview him via video conference ahead of the 2nd leg of the extradition trial at a UK court.

The Westminster Magistrate Court will hear the prosecution i.e. the CPF representing India pressed those additional charges against Nirav Modi causing the disappearance of evidence and also threatening and intimidation of witnesses. Nirav Modi is facing the two charges from CBI and the Enforcement Directorate for conspiring to defraud the Punjab National Bank for over ₹10,000 Cr.

He has been in the Wandsworth prison ever since he was first arrested in March 2019.