PNB Scam: UK Judge Allows Extradition of Nirav Modi to India

An UK extradition judge on Thursday, 25 February, ruled that fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, wanted in the 14-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam can be extradited to India to stand trial, reported ANI.

The judge, who had said that Modi has a case to answer for in India, said that the jeweller would not be denied justice if he is extradited to India.

District Judge Samuel Goozee ruled that Modi had conspired to destroy evidence and intimidate witnesses, the report said.

The judge further stated that Barrack 12 at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail is fit for Modi, and dismissed Nirav Modi's "mental health concerns", saying that they are not unusual considering his circumstances, ANI reported.

The diamantaire will be given adequate medical care and mental health support at Arthur Road jail, the judge added, stating that thus there is no risk of suicide.

The UK judge also dismissed Modi’s defence, which claimed that Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad attempted to influence the case against the billionaire, ANI reported.

The court also said that it was satisfied there is evidence that Modi could be convicted and that there were clearly links between him and other connivers including officials of PNB, reported NDTV.

"“Many of these are a matter for trial in India. I am satisfied again that there is evidence he could be convicted. Prima facie there is a case of money laundering.”" - District Judge Samuel Goozee

The 49-year-old Modi had appeared via video conferencing from the Wandsworth Prison in south-west London at the Westminster Magistrates' Court for the verdict in the nearly two-year-long battle. He has so far been denied bail despite multiple attempts, as he was deemed a flight risk by more than one court, reports News18.

The magistrates’ court ruling will be forwarded to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel for her approval. However, there would remain the possibility of appeals in the High Court on either side depending on the outcome.

Modi, who was arrested on an extradition warrant on 19 March 2019, is the subject of two separate sets of criminal proceedings, one a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case relating to a large-scale fraud upon PNB, and another, an Enforcement Directorate (ED) case relating to the laundering of the profits of that fraud.

(With inputs from ANI, NDTV and News18.)

