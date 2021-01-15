NIOS releases admit card for Class 10, 12 exams 2021 at nios.ac.in; check steps to download

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the admit card for the upcoming January-February 2021 exams for Class 10 and Class 12 on its official website. Candidates set to appear in the exams are advised to visit nios.ac.in and login using their enrolment numbers to download their hall tickets.

Candidates need to carry their hall tickets in order to be allowed to sit in the Class 10 and Class 12 exam. So it is important for applicants to keep the document safely. The hall ticket for NIOS has been released for both theory and practical exams.

Candidates who are completing their schooling from the open schooling system need to enter their credentials in the given spaces in order to get access to their admit cards.

Follow these steps to download the NIOS Class 10 and 12 hall tickets:

Step 1: Visit the official site of NIOS at nios.ac.in

Step 2: Search for the link that says: 'NIOS Admit Card 2021' and click on it

Step 3: You will be redirected to another page

Step 4: Enter your Enrollment Number in the given space and select whether you are downloading the hall ticket for the theory paper or the practical exam in the 'Hall Ticket type' section

Step 5: After you have pressed 'Submit', you will be redirected again, to reveal your admit card on the screen

Step 6: check if all details mentioned there are correct, download the document and take a print out

Here is the direct link to download the NIOS admit card.

The NIOS date sheet published by the education body said that the Class 10 and Class 12 NIOS exam 2021 is going to begin from 22 January.

The secondary and higher secondary tests are going to continue till 15 February, 2021. On the other hand, the practical exams are set to start from 14 January and end by 25 January.

