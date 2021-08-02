NIOS ODE Registrations 2021 Begin for Classes 10 & 12

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has started the online registration process for On-Demand Examination (ODE) 2021 from today – August 2 onwards. Interested students can apply for the exams at the official website nios.ac.in and sdmis.nios.ac.in.

The exams will be conducted from August 17 onwards at NIOS HQ and identified Kendriya Vidyalayas. The ODE examinations will be conducted at NIOS Headquarter-Noida four days a week – Tuesday to Friday and at Kendriya Vidyalayas three days a week — Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Students who had registered for improvement in subject areas also allowed to register for NIOS ODE 2021 and take the exam without paying any examination fee. Also, those whose results were marked as non-computable for the June 2021 examination are given a one-time chance to register for NIOS ODE 2021 without any registration fee. Other learners, however, including streams 3 and 4 will have to pay the required examination fees.

Directors of all the regional centres of NIOS are instructed to upload the information on their respective websites and publish the news in local newspapers as well. ODE’s results will be declared and published on the official website in the last week of every month for the examinations conducted during the preceded month.

Meanwhile, the NIOS has also commenced the registration for the Public examination for secondary and senior secondary classes for October-November 2021 session. The registration was started from July 27and the last date to apply without any late fee is August 16. However, registration with a consolidated late fee of Rs 1,500 per subject will be available from August 27 to September 6. For more details on NIOS ODE registration, students should keep visiting the official portal.

