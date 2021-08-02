NIOS ODE 2021: Registration for Class 10, 12 begins from today; check examination schedule at nios.ac.in

The registration process for the On-Demand Examinations (ODE) will be started by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) from today, 2 August. Once it begins, interested candidates can apply online for Secondary and Senior Secondary courses by visiting the official website https://nios.ac.in/.

Applicants should note that NIOS is scheduled to conduct the on-demand examinations for classes 10 and 12 from 17 August onwards.

As per the latest update, the exams are planned to be conducted at NIOS headquarters, Noida and identified Kendriya Vidyalayas as ODE Exam Centre. These venues are under NIOS regional centres.

Meanwhile, the ODE examination at NIOS headquarters will be conducted four days a week which are Tuesday to Friday and at Kendriya Vidyalayas, the exam will take place three days a week - Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

NIOS ODE 2021 for Secondary and Sr Secondary courses is scheduled to be conducted at NIOS & identified KVS as ODE Exam Centre from 17.08.21 onwards.ODE Registration & fee submission for the same will be available on https://t.co/qYIbmwSeI2 & https://t.co/H8sTOgjNN9 4m 02.08.21. pic.twitter.com/1Pz0ry9AGq " NIOS (@niostwit) July 30, 2021

In the official notification, the Institute has informed that candidates who have registered for improvement in subjects and whose result was marked as Non-Computable for June 2021 examination will be given a chance to register.

After registration, these learners will be able to appear in these subjects under On-Demand Examinations without exam fee till 31 August. However, other learners including streams 3 and 4 can also register for the examination but with a payment of ODE exam fees, respectively.

Finally, the result will be announced and published on NIOS official website during the last week of every month of the examinations that have been conducted during the previous month.

NIOS has been working towards the idea of ODE since 2003 for its feasibility and operationalisation for Secondary level students. The idea behind ODE is a step for students towards open and distance learning. Also, the basic concept of this exam is that a student can appear for it when he or she feels ready or prepared. Later in 2005, NIOS re-introduced the ODES at the Secondary level.

Following the success at the Secondary level, the renowned institute began the On-Demand Examination for senior secondary from October 2007.

