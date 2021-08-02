NIOS ODE 2021: Class 10, 12 Exam Dates Released, Registration Process Begins on Official Website nios.ac.in

New Delhi, August 2: The registration process for NIOS ODE 2021 for Class 10 and 12 has begun today, August 2, 2021, by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). The NIOS ODE 2021 exam will be conducted from August 17 onwards. Students can register themselves for the On-Demand Examinations for Secondary and Senior Secondary courses on the official site of NIOS on nios.ac.in and sdmis.nios.ac.in. This means the Class 10, 12 examinations will be conducted from August 17, 2021, onwards, the official notification said.

The examination will be held at NIOS HQ and Kendriya Vidyalayas identified as NIOS exam centers. Reports inform that the examination at NIOS HQ, Noida will be conducted 4 days a week i.e. from Tuesday to Friday and at Kendriya Vidyalayas 3 days a week i.e. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

"The NIOS On-Demand Examination (ODE) 2021 for Secondary and Senior Secondary courses is scheduled to be conducted at NIOS HQ and identified Kendriya Vidyalayas as ODE Exam Centre under NIOS Regional Centres from 17th August, 2021 onwards. The ODE Registration and fee submission for the same will be available on NIOS website www.nios.ac.in and http://sdmis.nios.ac.in from 2th August, 2021," the official notification read.

To apply for the NIOS ODE 2021, the applicants are required to register themselves through OTP on mobile or email. They need to then fill in the details and upload required documents, select the subject, exam center, make payment and select the date of examination.