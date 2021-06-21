NIOS Launches Diploma Course in Yogic Science

The Minister of State for Education, Sanjay Dhotre has launched the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) diploma course in Yogic Science on the occasion of International Day of Yoga today, June 21. The minister released a self-instructional material of the course as well.

Highlighting about the significance of Yoga especially during Covid-19 pandemic, Dhotre said it has resulted in creating many employment opportunities. The course in yogic science launched today will help those who pass out of the course to become a job provider rather than a job seeker, the Ministry of Education said in a press release.

Commenting on the launch, the Chairperson of NIOS informed that the two-year diploma programme has five subjects in the first year in which yoga teaching and training will be taught and in the second year five subjects related to yoga therapy will be taught.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dhotre is set to represent India at the G 20 Education Ministers meet to be held on June 22. He will also attend the joint meeting of G 20 Ministers for Education and Labour and Employment. Both the meetings will be held in a virtual mode.

He will also attend the joint meeting of G20 Ministers for Education and Labour and Employment the same day. “The two meetings are being held in a blended mode under the Chairmanship of Italy. India will be participating in virtual mode,” the Ministry of Education said in a press release.

