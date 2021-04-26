NIOS D.El.Ed exam results announced, check scores at voc.nios.ac.in

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) recently declared the results for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) and other vocational courses. Candidates, who have attempted the exams, can check their results at https://voc.nios.ac.in/. The examinations were held in offline mode in January-February this year. The institute made this announcement on its official Twitter handle.

"Dear learners, the result of the vocational courses, community health project of Bihar state, and DElEd (Offline) examination held in February 2021 is declared and available on https://voc.nios.ac.in under the exams/result menu," the tweet reads.

Below are few simple steps to be followed by candidates to check the scorecard:

Step 1: Go to the official website, https://voc.nios.ac.in

Step 2: Search and click on 'exams/result' that will appear on the homepage

Step 3: After clicking, a candidate will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Select the appropriate exam and log in using the registration number correctly

Step 6: Within minutes, the results will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download it and keep a printout for future use

Meanwhile, candidates who are unable to pass the IGNOU examinations will get another opportunity to appear for the compartmental exams. Also, NIOS will be conducting its board exams in June 2021.

The panel will take a decision on the board exam dates by 20 May, keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation in the country. Last year, due to the same reason, the institute had to cancel secondary and senior secondary exams which were scheduled for March.

The NIOS was set up in 1989 as an autonomous organisation by the Union education ministry.

