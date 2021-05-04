NIOS Class 10th, 12th Results For On-demand March Exams Declared

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the class 10th and class 12th on-demand examination results on its official website. The students who had appeared in the exams can check and download their results by visiting the official website- nios.ac.in.

The NIOS on-demand exam for class 10th (secondary) and class 12th (senior secondary) was held between March 16 to March 31, 2021.

Step-by-step process to check and download the NIOS results

1. Visit the official website of NIOS at results.nios.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link which reads ‘On-Demand Examination Results’

3. After clicking, a new page of NIOS will appear on your screen

4. Enter your enrollment number/ roll number to login, click on ‘submit’

5. Your NIOS result 2021 for on-demand exams will be displayed on your screen

6. Download and take its printout for future reference

Direct link to check and download the result

For on-demand Examination, NIOS students can walk into the examination center as and when they are ready for the assessment. On-demand exams are however, not conducted during the month of April, May, October and November.

Recently, NIOS also declared the result of the Diploma Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) (Meghalaya, Jammu & Kashmir) 2021. It had also released the result for vocational courses and Community Health Project of Bihar State.

Regarding the June 2021 examinations, NIOS, an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Education, had said that a decision will be taken by May 2021 keeping the safety and wellbeing of students in mind.

“In view of the prevailing situation due to covid-19 pandemic across the country and also taking in account the safety and well being of the Learners, the NIOS is keeping close watch on the situation for the schedule of June 2021 Examinations,” read a statement from NIOS.

NIOS students had demanded their exams be postponed or cancelled, on the lines of the central and state education boards.

