NIOS Class 10, 12 Result Calculation Criteria Released, Know How will You Get Marks

After announcing the cancellation of exams, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has now released its criteria for calculating results. In absence of exams, past year performances and tutor-marked assignments (TMAs) will act as the basis of assessing students.

For senior secondary students, the result will be calculated by adopting the mean of maximum theory marks and the mininum passing marks in theory multiplied by the TMA ratio. For secondary students, marks will be calculated by adopting a computing mean of maximum marks and minimum marks in subjects multiplied by the TMA ratio. The marks so obtained will then be proportionately calculated for theory and practicals separately.

The passing formula changes based on the past performance of learners. For those who passed in four or more subjects, the best of three past subjects’ performance will be considered for computing the result for the current subjects. For those who passed in 2 or three subjects, an average of best of two subjects will be considered.

Those who passed in only one subject, the average performance of last three public exams of NIOS will be considered. For students appearing in NIOS exams for the first time, internal assessment available will be considered for computing results for June exams

If a student will not be satisfied with the marks given to them on the basis of the assessment criterion decided by the NIOS, they will be given a chance to appear for the exam in on-demand mode later. For those who opt for the written exam at a later stage, the marks obtained in the written test will be considered final.

Over 1.75 lakh students were to appear for NIOS exams this year. The exams were scheduled to be held in June which now stand cancelled. While cancelling the exams, NIOS had said, “Keeping the safety and security of our students on priority, NIOS cancels class 12 examinations. Students will be evaluated based on objective criteria to be announced soon.”

