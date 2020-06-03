NIOS Class 10,12 Exams to Begin from 17 July; Full Details Below

The National Institute of Open School pending class 10 and 12 board examination dates have been scheduled from 17 July. The announcement was made by Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ stating that exams for physics, history, library and information science and Sanskrit grammar will be held on 17 July.

The NIOS exams were earlier scheduled from 24 March to 24 April but were postponed due the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown.

Here is the new timetable for NIOS class 10 and class 12 timetable:

New Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exam Timetable. The exams are scheduled for 17 july More

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), on Tuesday, also released a notification for class 10 (only for the northeast district of Delhi) and class 12 (All India) examinations that are scheduled to be held from 1 July to 15 July 2020.

CBSE stated that in each district, where CBSE is having affiliated schools, one school will be fixed as a nodal examination centre for the candidates "who have shifted from their earlier district of examination centre to another district."

