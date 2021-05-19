NIOS Cancels Class 10 Exams, Postpones Boards for Class 12

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has canceled the class 10 exams scheduled to be held in June and the class 12 exams stand postponed. The decision came after students’ long-pending demand to cancel both class 10 and 12 exams.

“The Public Exam in Theory & Practical of Secondary courses scheduled in June 2021 are hereby canceled and the Public Exam in Theory & Practical of Senior Secondary & Vocational courses scheduled in June 2021 are hereby postponed till further order,” NIOS said in an official notice.

The new dates for the postponed class 12 exams are not announced yet. The decision is in line with that of CBSE. The Central Board of Secondary Education too had postponed clas 12 exams after which several state boards have taken the decision. Regarding the class 12 exams, the NIOS said that it will release a new notification with revised dates at least 15 days ahead of the beginning of the exams.

For class 10 students, NIOS will devise a “suitable criteria for assessment” and prepare the result. Since NIO is an open school and classes are imparted in distance mode the continuous assessment mode will not be applicable here which is being adopted by other boards. NIOs said that it will opt for a mode of assessment which is in the “best interest of learners”.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here