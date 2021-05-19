NIOS Cancels Class 10 Exam, Postpones Class 12 Exam Due to COVID

The National Institute of Open Schooling on Wednesday, 19 May, announced its decision to cancel Class 10 (secondary) theory and practical exams.

NIOS also announced the postponement of Class 12 (Senior Secondary) exams till further notice.

These decisions have been taken in view of the COVID-19 situation across the country.

The institute said that, "The Public Exam in Theory & Practical of Secondary courses scheduled in June 2021 are hereby cancelled and the Public Exam in Theory & Practical of Senior Secondary & Vocational courses scheduled in June 2021 are hereby postponed till further order."

NIOS also stated that it will devise a suitable criteria for assessment and result of Class 10 students. "Any learner who is not satisfied with the result so computed will be allowed to appear in Public examinations or through On-Demand Examination as and when situation becomes conducive to hold the examinations," the institute added.

Regarding the new dates of Class 12 exams, NIOS said that it will keep a close watch on the situation and it will be reviewed by 20 June 2021. Students will be notified 15 days prior to the commencement of exams.

COVID Cases in India

India on Wednesday, 19 May, reported a total of 2,67,334 new coronavirus cases, 3,89,851 discharges, and 4,529 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry.

