NIOS announces result for Class 10, Class 12 on-demand exam; check scores at results.nios.ac.in

The result of On-Demand Examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 students has been declared by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). Candidates, who have taken the exams, can check their scorecards by visiting the official website.

Students can follow these simple steps to check their results:

Visit the official website https://results.nios.ac.in/ On the homepage, go to the 'On Demand Examination Result' tab Click on the 'Check Result' tab Now, use the enrolment number to check the result The NIOS result will be displayed on the screen Save a copy. If required, take a print out for future reference

Here's the direct link

NIOS started the concept of On-Demand Examination (ODE) at the secondary level in 2003. Later, the facility was extended to Class 12 students in 2007. ODE offers flexibility and distance learning to students who are unable to attend regular cases. They have the option to take the exam at their convenience. A student can walk into the examination centre as and when he is prepared. ODES is conducted at NIOS headquarters at Noida and also at other regional centres, sub-centres.

At Noida centre, exams can be taken on every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 2 pm to 5 pm. For other regional centres, examinations are held every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 2 pm to 5 pm. Practical exams are held on every Friday and Saturday or as announced on the day of the theory paper.

The papers can be attempted either in English or Hindi. The regional medium candidates can write their copies in their regional language. However, the question paper will be only available in Hindi and English.

The ODE for April, May, October and November have been cancelled.

Also See: NIOS D.El.Ed exam results announced, check scores at voc.nios.ac.in

JKBOSE 2020 Kargil division result for Class 10, 11 and 12 released at jkbose.ac.in

AHSEC postpones Higher Secondary first year exams 2021; call on Class 10, 12 boards likely by 3 May

Read more on India by Firstpost.