Nikolaj Coster-Waldau teases Jaime Lannister's fate

Los Angeles, June 26 (IANS) "Game of Thrones" actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau says he is not sure whether his character Jaime Lannister will ever be able to move on from his sister-lover Cersei, essayed by Lena Headey.

Jaime Lannister started out as one of the series' villains, but he has evolved into one of the biggest fan favourites. In season seven, he had to take the most pivotal decision of his life: leave Cersei.

So, what does the show's final season look like for Jaime, now that he is without the relationship that has defined his entire existence?

"Can we redefine ourselves? Most people have moments in their life where you go, 'Can I really, fundamentally change?' The core of him has always been Cersei," vanityfair.com quoted Coster-Waldau as saying.

"When that's taken away, what are you then? What's left? Is there anything left? When he leaves, obviously he has no idea. He doesn't know the answer to that question," he added.

On the moment in which Jaime tells Cersei he "doesn't believe" she will have him killed, the actor said: "That's, of course, said in a moment of passion. Who knows if it's true?"

He added: "I've almost been married 20 years -- June 6 was our 20th anniversary-- and I'm very, very lucky. I have a wonderful wife. But over 20 years, there are times where you have fights. You can be so angry that for a second in your passion and anger you can go, 'Oh, fuck this'. Of course, three seconds later, you go, 'No, no, no. What am I doing? What am I thinking?'

"I think the fundamental emotions are the same in every relationship. As a setup for the season we're shooting now, it was just amazing."

The final season will premiere next year. It will air in India on Star World.

