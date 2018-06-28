Nikki Haley visits Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Delhi

United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley visited Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Delhi on Thursday. At the Gurudwara, she also prepared food for langar (community kitchen) sewa where she made chapattis and also contributed in making 'sabji'. After Gurudwara, Haley visited Jama Masjid. She is on her three-day visit to India. The motive behind the visit of the US Ambassador to the UN is to strengthen the relationship between US and India. Nikki Haley is currently the 29th United States Ambassador to the United Nations. She served as the 116th governor of South Carolina and is a former member of the South Carolina House of Representatives. Her visit comes few days after several Indians were detained at Oregon and New Mexico for illegally entering the US as part of Trump's Zero Tolerance Policy.