Nightlife industry in capital radiating in all directions: Riyaaz Amlani

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani says that the nightlife industry in the capital is radiating in all directions and people want more of everything.

"The nightlife industry in the capital is radiating in all directions. All aspects of this industry are growing, right from value to luxury, and experiential to commoditization. People want more of everything. Globalization - International media and other means have introduced the consumer to trends around the world and the aspiring workaholic wants to stay on the crest of these waves.

"So we have to keep evolving, innovating and introducing new approaches towards interiors of an outlet and the F&B offerings," Amlani told IANS over an email.

Amlani's company Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality Pvt Ltd has come up with 22nd outlet of his restro-bar Social . The new outlet is located at Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj.

"Vasant Kunj Social is our sixth outpost in the capital (22nd Social in India), and it's a straight up serving of a strange brew. It promises to create a space that fosters creativity, culture and change," he said.

"With each new café, we try to push the boundaries of the brand and pay tribute to the community which we serve. Every Social is unique and is inspired by its surroundings. Vasant Kunj Social is built around the concept of wabi-sabi, a Japanese worldview that finds beauty in incompleteness and simplicity, and appreciates the ingenuity of nature and its designs," he added.

Talking about the overall hospitality industry in India , he says it is very dynamic and is ever changing.

"Our consumers are well read, well travelled, and are exposed to a lot of other cultures from around the world. Naturally, the consumers' needs and exceptions have also widened. We have to evolve with the needs of the consumer - what's relevant today might not be tomorrow, so keeping up with the times is essential," said Amlani.

--IANS

nv/bg