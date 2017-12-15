Night shelters not helping in battling winters

The cold wave has subsumed half of North India. Hundreds of migratory labourers come to the city every year in search of jobs and face a tough time in the city. In winters, these homeless labourers have no option but to take refuge in shelter homes provided by the Nagar Nigam. In Gorakhpur, people were seen battling winters, as the shelter homes did not provide them with the basic amenities. The workers were forced to sleep on the roadside. Shelter homes should provide blankets, medical kits, drinking water and usable bathrooms to the poor.