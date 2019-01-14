Night shelter provides respite for people at AIIMS in Delhi

People in Delhi took refuge in night shelter as cold wave intensified in the national capital on Tuesday. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the highs and lows of temperature in the national capital is 6 degree Celsius and 19 degree Celsius, respectively, with shallow fog. The night shelter near AIIMS (All India Institutes of Medical Sciences) has 32 beds and has accommodated nearly 70-80 people. These people are either patients from different states being treated at the hospital or attendants of the patients. Basic amenities of tea, food and blankets are provided at the night shelter. However there is no provision for electricity, although an emergency light is available at the setup.