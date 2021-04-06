Night curfew imposed in Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30

NEW DELHI, INDIA - APRIL 5: A view of India Gate on a hazy evening on April 5, 2021 in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) The Delhi government on Tuesday imposed night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30 in view of rising COVID-19 cases, officials said.

The city recorded 3,548 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, while 15 more people succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 11,096, according to the Delhi health department.

The order for night curfew will continue till April 30. The curfew will be in place from 10 pm to 5 am, said a government official.

The decision has been taken in view of rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi, he added.

The case positivity rate in Delhi has also risen to 5.54 per cent amid a massive surge in cases in the last few weeks. PTI