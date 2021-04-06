Night Curfew Imposed in Delhi From 10 PM to 5 AM With Immediate Effect Till April 30 Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

New Delhi, April 6: Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has imposed a night curfew in the national capital with immediate effect. The night curfew will be imposed from 10 pm to 5 am with immediate effect till April 20, 2021. The Delhi government said that the decision has been taken in the wake of the COVID-19 situation.

Also Read | COVID-19 Restrictions in Maharashtra: State Govt Announces Weekend Lockdown, Night Curfew To Curb Spread of Coronavirus; Know What Will Remain Open And Close

As per reports, a proposal to impose a night curfew in the national capital was being considered by the Delhi government in view of rising coronavirus cases, official sources said. On Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that Delhi was undergoing the fourth wave of COVID-19 but a lockdown was not being considered yet. India Reports 96,982 New COVID-19 Cases, 446 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

Here's the tweet:

Also Read | COVID-19 Surge in Pune: 12-Hour Night Curfew to be Imposed From Tomorrow; Hotels, Bars, Religious Places to Remain Shut for Next 7 Days

Night curfew imposed in Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am with immediate effect till 30th April, in the wake of #COVID19 situation: Delhi Government pic.twitter.com/V3WufATG77 — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021

On Monday, Delhi reported 3,548 fresh COVID-19 cases, according to the health department bulletin. With the latest rise, the new cases pushed the total tally in the national capital to 6,79,962. The death count also rose to 11,096 after 15 new deaths were recorded on Monday.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the Delhi government on Monday ordered that one-third of inoculation sites at its hospitals to be run round-the-clock. The AAP government in the national capital also directed government as well as private hospitals to augment the number of beds reserved for coronavirus patients.