Limited Entry To Pubs, Night Curfew: What’s Delhi’s New Year Rules

Joining other Indian states, Delhi authorities, too, imposed night curfew in the capital city on 31 December and 1 January, to restrict New Year celebrations, amid global pandemic.

The restrictions come amid concerns over the new coronavirus strain from the UK. As many as 20 people in India have found to be positive with the new strain.

Are celebrations completely banned? Are house parties allowed? Here’s what you need to know.

What are the night curfew rules?

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has imposed a night curfew in Delhi on Thursday, 31 December, and Friday, 1 January.

No more than five people will be allowed to assemble at public places and no New Year celebration events, congregations and gatherings at public places will be permitted from 11 pm of 31 December to 6 am of 1 January, and 11 pm of 1 January to 6 am of 2 January, the order by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev read.

Does this mean I can be commuting after 11 pm?

No, there will be no restrictions on the inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods during the period of the curfew. It is only for gathering in public places.

What are the restrictions in bars and pubs?

Restaurants and bars have been asked to host not more than 50 percent of their capacity

After 10 pm, music will be allowed up to only the permissible noise limit.

Limited parking will be available at Connaught Place (CP) and parking at unauthorised locations will result in towing of vehicles.

Are house parties allowed?

Yes, the Delhi government’s order does not say anything about celebrations in private places. However, it is advisable to maintain physical distancing and avoid large gatherings.

What are the traffic restrictions I should be aware of?

No vehicle movement towards Connaught Place will be allowed from the Mandi house roundabout, Bengali Market roundabout, north foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover (Barakhamba Road-Tolstoy Marg crossing), Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg crossing and Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Railway Station).

Vehicles towards CP won’t be allowed from RK Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg crossing, Gole Market roundabout, Gol Dakkhana roundabout, Patel Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Road-Feroz Shah Road crossing, Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane, Pachkuian Road-Bangla Sahib Lane, Windsor Place roundabout, Buta Singh Marg roundabout and State Entry Road-New Delhi Railway Station as well.

What’s the COVID-19 situation in the capital?

The national capital has reported over 6.24 lakh cases of coronavirus till now, with the death toll standing at more than 10,500. As many as 677 cases and 21 fatalities were reported on Wednesday.

