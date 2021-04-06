Night Curfew in Delhi from 10pm-5am Till April 30 as Covid Strikes. What You Need to Know About Fresh Curbs

Amid rising Covid-19 cases in New Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal government has decided to impose a night curfew in the national capital from Tuesday night.

Delhi has seen an exponential rise in cases over the past two weeks. On Monday, the data provided by the government showed that Delhi recorded 3,548 cases in 24 hours. There were 15 coronavirus related deaths during the same 24 hours.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The night curfew has been put into immediate effect from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30.

2. A senior government official told PTI on Monday that such a decision was likely. The official had said, ” A proposal for imposing night curfew is under consideration. The details are being discussed, including the time period of the curfew which could be from 10 pm to 5 am.”

3. In light of the increasing number of cases, the Delhi authorities also issued an order announcing that vaccinations centres would be open 24/7 to speed up the inoculation process. The order said that one-third of the vaccination sites in all the Delhi government hospitals will function from 9:00 pm to 9:00 am.

4. According to the new rules, private doctors, nurses and paramedical staff are exempt from the night curfew. They will have to provide IDs.

5. Passengers going to airports, railway stations and bus stations will also be exempt from the rule but have to produce a valid ticket. Pregnant women and patients are also exempt. Buses, metro, autos, taxis and other modes of public transport will be allowed to ferry only those people who are exempt from night curfew. Depts providing essential services to remain exempt. Rules applicable to movement of people & not essential goods & services : Delhi Govt

5. The order said that there will be no restrictions on traffic movement during night curfew. Buses, metro, autos, taxis and other modes of public transport will be allowed to ferry only those people who are exempt from night curfew.

6. Owners of ration, general, fruits, vegetables and medical stores will be allowed, print and electronic media personnel will also be allowed movement with e-pass.

7. Reports suggest that because of the increasing number of cases, containment zones in the city went up from 2,000 to 3,000 in just a week’s time.

8. The most number of active containment zones are in the South District. North and West districts are a second and third in the list with 377 and 301 containment zones, respectively.

9. On Friday last, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the government was not planning a complete lockdown. He had said, “We are closely monitoring the situation and such a decision will only be taken after due public consultation.”

10. While cases have been rising, CNN-News18 saw massive crowds in Delhi’s Okhla Mandi on Monday morning where Covid norms laid down by the health ministry were being blatantly violated and people crowded one of the largest markets in the city.