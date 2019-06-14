Nigerian national arrested by Delhi Police for duping people in fraudulent scheme

A Nigerian national was arrested for allegedly duping dozens of people in a fraudulent scheme in Delhi. Gilbert Pedro was arrested by Delhi Police's cybercrime unit Cyber Prevention, Awareness and Detection Centre (CyPAD) on Thursday. Nigerian national was illegally staying in India. He duped several people of crores of rupees through an "Herbal Oil Scam". The man used to target his victims through LinkedIn. The matter came into light after two people, who were duped of more than Rs 1.5 crore, approached the Delhi Police.