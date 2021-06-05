Nigeria Suspends Twitter Indefinitely After Prez’s Tweet Removal

The Nigerian government indefinitely suspended Twitter just days after it accused the US microblogging platform of having “double standards” and “supporting the secessionists” in the West African country.



Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed announced on Friday that the suspension was indefinite, citing "the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence", reported Xinhua news agency.



"The federal government has also directed the National Broadcasting Commission to immediately commence the process of licensing of all OTT and social media operations in Nigeria," Mohammed said.

On Wednesday, the Nigerian government expressed doubts about Twitter's operations in the country after it deleted a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari who made a reference to the country's 30-month Civil War in 1967-1970, warning “those who wanted the government to fail to desist from fomenting trouble”.



“Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigeria civil war. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand (sic)," the President had tweeted on Tuesday night.



Twitter deleted the President's post Wednesday, following criticisms from some netizens.

