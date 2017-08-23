Nigeria scouts for football coaches

Lagos, Aug 23 (IANS) Nigeria's football governing body has started interviews of 59 short-listed coaches contending for various coaching positions in the national teams.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in a statement made available to Xinhua on Tuesday said it is shopping for competent hands to handle National U-23 team in both the male and female categories.

Others include the U-17 male and female teams, as well as the male team in the U-20 age group.

Chris Green, the Chairman of NFF Technical and Development Committee and his members interviewed some of the applicants in Abuja, the country's capital.

The NFF had earlier appointed Christopher Danjuma and others to handle the National Women U-20 team.

Those appointed to assist Danjuma were Wemimo Mathew (first assistant coach), Mansur Abdullahi (second assistant coach) as well as Abdul-Lateef Yusuf (goalkeeper trainer).

