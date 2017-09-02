Nigeria beat Cameroon 4-0 in World Cup qualifier

Lagos, Sep 2 (IANS) Nigeria's Super Eagles defeated Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 4-0 in a 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier in the southern city of Uyo.

With the victory, Nigeria top Group B with nine points, while Cameroon have just two points from three matches, reports Xinhua news agency.

Nigeria grabbed the maximum three points at the Akwa Ibom Stadium, after goals from Odion Ighalo, Mikel Obi, Victor Moses and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Striker Ighalo put his country ahead after receiving a fine pass from Mikel in the 28th minute.

Mikel, the China-based midfielder made it 2-0 in the 42nd when he latched onto a Victor Moses corner.

Eleven minutes into the second half, Victor Moses combined with gangling winger Moses Simon before slotting home from inside the box.

Iheanacho, who came in for injured Ighalo, made it 4-0 when he nodded past goalkeeper Fabrice Ondo from Ogenyi Onasi assist in 77th minute.

The Cameroonian coach, Hugo Broos, had told reporters on Thursday that the Indomitable Lions, having played at the Confederation Cup in Russia, is more experienced than the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The coach said the Indomitable Lions, apart from being African champions, had played against difficult national teams of Chile, Germany, and Australia in the Confederation Cup.

--IANS

tri/