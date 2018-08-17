Nifty sets new closing high on firm global cues; Sensex ends near 38,000

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Broadly positive global cues lifted the key Indian equity indices on Friday with the NSE Nifty50 ending at a record closing high of 11,470.75 points.

According to market observers, healthy buying activity was witnessed in banking, metal and healthcare stocks.

At 3.30 p.m., the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange provisionally closed at 11,470.75 points, up 85.70 points or 0.75 per cent from its previous close.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex, which had opened at 37,898.60 points, closed at 37,947.88 points up 284.32 points or 0.75 per cent from previous close of 37,663.56 points.

It breached the 38,000 mark during the day and touched an intra-day high of 38,022.32 points, and hit an intra-day low of 37,840.16 points.

The major gainers on the Sensex were Yes Bank, State Bank of India, Vedanta, Hindustan Unilever and Tata Motors, while Hero MotoCorp, ONGC, Maruti Suzuki, Coal India and Power Grid were the major losers.

