NIFT answer key 2021 released, find details at at nift.ac.in

The National Institute of Fashion Technology has released the NIFT answer key 2021 on 17 February. According to a report by The Times of India, candidates who appeared for the NIFT 2021 entrance examination are recommended to visit the official portal nift.ac.in to check out the NIFT answer key 2021.

As per the report, candidates are required to submit their details such as NIFT roll number, programme, question booklet series and date of birth to get the NIFT answer key 2021.

According to the official website, the answer keys will be available on the portal from 17 February 10 am to 20 February up to 10 am for candidates to view and submit their objections. Following that, no objections will be entertained from the candidates.

The official notification further adds that a fee of Rs 500 per question will be charged for each objection submitted by the candidate. If a candidate's objection is found valid by subject experts, the key will be revised accordingly and the fee collected from the candidate for the particular question will be refunded.

Here's how to download the NIFT answer key 2021:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of National Institute of Fashion Technology -- nift.ac.in.

Step 2: Once there, they need to go to the Admission section on the homepage and click on the link 'Answer key for written test (GAT) held on February 14, 2021.'

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new window tab where they will have to enter their roll number, programme, question booklet series and date of birth.

Step 4: Candidates need to click on submit to check NIFT 2021 answer key, check and download the NIFT answer key for future reference.

Step 5: Candidates can also raise objections if any.

NIFT entrance examination was successfully conducted on 14 February in 32 cities across the country. Candidates who are shortlisted will have to appear for a situation test, group discussion and interview.

