Nidahas Trophy: India to field against Sri Lanka

Colombo, March 12 (IANS) India won the toss and elected to field against Sri Lanka in the fourth match of the Nidahas Trophy Twenty20 International (T20I) cricket tri-series at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium here on Monday.

India made one change to their squad, Lokesh Rahul replacing Rishab Pant. For Sri Lanka, Suranga Lakmal came in for Dinesh Chandimal.

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera (w), Upul Tharanga, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera(c), Jeevan Mendis, Akila Dananjaya, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (w), Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal.

--IANS

gau/vm