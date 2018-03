India just faced another victory in Sri Lanka. The country won the match against Sri Lanka by six wickets. Cricketer Shardul Thakur was adjudged man-of-the-match trophy. Addressing the victory, Thakur said, "Probably the way they were going, they would have scored around 165-170 runs but we got to pull out. After a few six's and four's those crucial 2-3 wickets came coming and we were able to cut down 15-20 runs."