Nidahas Trophy 2018: Men in blue arrive in Sri Lanka

Indian Cricket Team arrived in Sri Lanka's Colombo on March 04 for Nidahas Trophy 2018. The tri-nation Twenty20 series will be contested between Sri Lanka, India and Bangladesh. Indian Cricket Team will kick off its campaign against the host Sri Lanka on March 06. Their second game will be with Bangladesh on March 08. All the matches of this tournament will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The final match is slated for March 18.