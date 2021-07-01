Nida Dar Becomes The First Pakistani Player To Take 100 T20I Wickets

Nida Dar scripted history when she became the first Pakistani player – male or female – to take 100 T20I wickets. The 34-year old breezed past this milestone when she accounted for West Indies opener Deandra Dottin in the T20I series opener in North Sound. She then went on to bag the wicket of Stafanie Taylor. In women’s T20Is, only Anisa Mohammed, Ellyse Perry, Shabnim Ismail and Anya Shrubsole have taken more wickets than Dar.

“Definitely there was a lot of hard work behind this milestone,” Dar said after the game, which Pakistan lost by 10 runs. “I always had this in mind to complete 100 wickets as quickly as possible.

Amongst the Pakistan players, Shahid Afridi is the second-highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket with 97 wickets. As far as the women are concerned, Sana Mir (89) is the second-highest wicket-taker, behind Dar. Her career-best haul of 5 for 21 came against Malaysia in the Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur in 2018.

The PCB has hailed her performance and called her an inspiration for many in Pakistan who would look at her feats and take up the game.

“Over the last decade, Nida has prospered into an integral part of the national women’s team and has become an inspiration for the next generation of women cricketers,” Wasim Khan, the PCB CEO, said.

Dar has been in fine form in the T20I series and she returned with figures of 2 for 15, which helped Pakistan Women restrict West Indies team to 136 for 6. However, the Pakistan batting order fumbled and fell short of the target.

