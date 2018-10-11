Nicky Romero, Robin Schulz to perform at Sensation Rise Hyderabad 2018

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Artistes Nicky Romero, Robin Schulz, Sam Feldt, Sander Vander Droon and Nucleya will perform at the music fest Sensation Rise Hyderabad 2018.

The event will be held on October 27 at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad, read a statement.

The music event encompassing a display of light and sound, will also see performances by DJs Who is Jody and Mr. White.

From the iconic hits "Toulouse" and "I could be the one" to his recent "PRTCL", Romero's resume boasts of an impressive and lengthy discography of originals, remixes, edits and co-productions.

Schulz has performed at fests like London's iTunes Festival, the Belgian Tomorrowland, Mayday, Nature One Festival, Miami's Ultra Music Festival, and the Ultra Festival in Japan as well as doing sold-out tours throughout Europe, the US, Asia and Australia.

Eric Keijer, Managing Director, Sensation, said: "We have premiered the show in Mexico and Prague and people have responded fantastically to the new show, the end stage and the overall vibe of the night, setting the tone for what is to come here in Hyderabad. In the end, it's all about the full experience and we cannot wait to share this with India."

