Nicky Hayden dead at 35! Former MotoGP World Champion dies after cycling accident, Tributes pour in on Twitter

Born on July 31, 1981, in Owensboro, Kentucky, Nicky Hayden became the big name in the world of motorcycle racing when he won the MotoGP World Championship in 2006.

Former MotoGP World Champion Nicky Hayden passed away on May 22, 2017, after battling for life. In a freak accident, the 35-year-old was hit by a car while training on his cycle. Nicknamed The Kentucky Kid, the motorcycling legend met with the fatal crash in Italy where he raced in the World Superbike Championship. Maurizio Bufalini Hospital in Cesena, where he admitted since the collison made the announcement over the sad demise of Nicky Hayden. The fans and followers of American professional motorcycle racer hero are in a state of shock. The Internet is buzzing with heartbroken fans offering condolences messages and paying tributes.

Nicky Hayden was hit by car while riding his bicycle near Rimini in Italy on May 17. He was rushed to Rimini hospital with severe injuries. He sustained a ‘traumatic brain injury as well as a broken femur, broken pelvis, and multiple fractured vertebrae’. Despite the reports of being put into a medically induced coma for the surgery, the hospital authorities declined. His father Earl was quoted saying, “Nicky was never placed into a coma nor has he received any surgery as his condition is too severe to operate.”

A statement from the hospital said: “The medical team has verified the death of the patient Nicholas Patrick Hayden, who has been undergoing care since last Wednesday 17 May in the intensive care unit of the Bufalini Hospital in Cesena following a very serious polytrauma which occurred the same day.” According to Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport a security camera recorded the horrifying crash between the car and Nickey Hayden’s cycle. It showed Hayden apparently not halting at a stop sign and possibly distracted by his iPod.

1. End of an era

Nicky Hayden (1981-2017) – You will live forever in our hearts pic.twitter.com/X7cixlzYEg — Pull&Bear (@pullandbear) May 22, 2017





2. Rest in Peace, the Kentucky Legend





3. Priceless Memories

This has always been my favorite image of Nicky Hayden. Godspeed, Kentucky Kid. pic.twitter.com/xeiPQUlJm1 — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) May 22, 2017





4. The Kentucky Kid





5. Ride in Peace, Kentucky Champ

Ride in Peace, Nicky Hayden pic.twitter.com/t95lSm303W — J.J. Ross (@adriros31) May 22, 2017





Born on July 31, 1981, in Owensboro, Kentucky, Nicky Hayden became the big name in the world of motorcycle racing when he won the MotoGP World Championship in 2006. In the process, the Kentucky native stopped Italian legend Valentino Rossi from winning a sixth consecutive world championships title. His traditional racing number, 69, was the same number his father used. Nicky Hayden was engaged to Jackie Marin previous year on May 17, 2016.