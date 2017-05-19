Nicki to open Billboard Music Awards

Los Angeles, May 19 (IANS) Rapper Nicki Minaj will open the 2017 Billboard Music Awards ceremony with a nine-minute show, featuring appearances by Jason Derulo, David Guetta and Lil Wayne.

Minaj is nominated in the fan-voted Billboard Chart Achievement category (presented by Xfinity), reports eonline.com.

A four-time winner and 23-time nominee, Minaj is going up against Luke Bryan, The Chainsmokers, Twenty One Pilots and The Weeknd.

Minaj joins previously announced performers Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers, Miley Cyrus, Celine Dion, Drake, Florida Georgia Line, Halsey, Sam Hunt, Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Lorde, Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran.

Ludacris and Vanessa Hudgens will co-host the show. The Billboard Music Awards will be televised live internationally on Sunday. The award gala is scheduled to air in India on Monday morning on Vh1 channel.

--IANS

