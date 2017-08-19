Nick Kyrgios vs David Ferrer semi-final live streaming: Watch Cincinnati Masters 2017 on TV, online

For the first time since 2012 Paris Masters, no member of the Big Four -- Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic -- are in the semi-final of a Masters 1000 tournament. Thanks to Nick Kyrgios, who pulled off a stunner against Nadal in the quarter-final of the ongoing Cincinnati Masters on Friday, August 18.

The 22-year-old Australian star decimated the top seed and to-be-crowned world number one Nadal 6-2, 7-5 in less than 80 minutes. Kyrgios' dominance was such that he was leading with a double break as early as in the first set.

Kyrgios had no signs of fatigue even though he was playing his second match of the day against Nadal. In the earlier encounter of Friday, the Australian sensation had survived a rain-delayed match 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-3 against Ivo Karlovic.

Nadal was not allowed to make a comeback in the second set, which saw Kyrgios converting break points at the right moments.

"I played some good points. He had some mistakes and I was able to be back in the match. And then I played a terrible game. So it was a bad match for me," Nadal spoke of his loss, as quoted by ATP's official website.

Kyrgios will now face unseeded David Ferrer for a spot in the final of the Masters 1000 tournament. The big win against Nadal has come as a major boost to the Australian, who was looking good on early-season hardcourts only to lose focus on clay and grass.

Notably, Kyrgios had defeated Djokovic twice earlier this year (Acapulco and Miami) and also reached the semi-final of Miami Masters, beating David Goffin and Alexander Zverev enroute.

On the other hand, experienced campaigner Ferrer has successfully managed to put behind the heartbreaking three-setter defeat to Roger Federer in the Rogers Cup pre quarter-final outing. The 35-year-old outclassed third seed Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-3 in the last-eight round on Friday.

Despite having faced Ferrer only once in his career (2013 US Open defeat), Kyrgios is quick to point out that the Spaniard is playing some of his best tennis and that he needs to be at his best to stand a chance of making the final.

"I know that he's feeling confident. To beat Dominic in straight sets. He's beat guys like Jack Sock the last couple of weeks, as well. He's playing good tennis against good players. I know it's going to be tough," Kyrgios said.

