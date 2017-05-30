Nick Kyrgios makes winning start at French Open

Paris [France], May 30 (ANI): Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios shrugged off injury concerns and kicked off his French Open campaign on a winning note as he outclassed Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber in straight sets in their men's singles clash on Monday.

The 18th seed fired down 20 aces and 40 winners to register a 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-3 victory over the experienced Kohlschreiber in a thrilling opening-round clash that lasted almost two hours.

This was Kyrgios' first victory under new coach Sebastien Grosjean.

He will now face either South African Kevin Anderson or Tunisian Malek Jaziri in the second round of the tournament

Earlier, the Australian was forced to withdraw from the recently-concluded Italian Open due to a hip injury.

He made a return to the court at Lyon Open, only to see himself knocked out of the tournament against Nicolas Kicker of Argentina in the opening round. (ANI)