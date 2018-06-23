Nick Jonas confirms dating Priyanka Chopra, see how

The much-in love couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas is in Mumbai and they are constantly giving some serious relationship goals. Yes, Nick has shared a video on his Instagram, he captioned it as ‘Her’ along with a heart-eyed emoji. In the video, the actress is dressed a black-and-white ensemble and is captured strolling on a huge balcony. The actress gives her gorgeous smile for the camera. If we go by this video, it seems Nick has finally confirmed his newly-found love. Several reports suggest that Priyanka has brought Nick to India with the hope of introducing him to her mother and friends. A source is quoted in a a leading daily, that Nick will attend Priyanka's housewarming party, she is throwing for a sea-facing bungalow in Versova, which she bought a few years ago, and, mingle with the actress's family.