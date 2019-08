India won the second ODI against the West Indies by 59 runs owing to Duckworth-Lewis method at Queen's Park Oval on Monday. Bhuvneshwar Kumar took four wickets. While addressing the press conference, Kumar said, "Nicholas Pooran and Roston Chase wickets were change the game and those two wickets were very crucial." India will play against Windies in the third ODI at Queen's Park Oval on August 14.